Dr. Phyllis Speiser, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Phyllis Speiser, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Speiser works at Pediatric Gastroenterology in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Short Stature, Growth Hormone Deficiency and Hypopituitarism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Endocrinology at Cohen's Children's Medical Center
    1991 Marcus Ave Ste M100, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 472-3750

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Short Stature
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hypopituitarism
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Phyllis Speiser, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124198262
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ny Hospital Cornell Med Center
    Residency
    • Bronx Municipal Hosp Ctr, Pediatrics
    Internship
    • Bronx Muni Hosp Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Medical Education
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phyllis Speiser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Speiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Speiser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Speiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Speiser works at Pediatric Gastroenterology in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Speiser’s profile.

    Dr. Speiser has seen patients for Short Stature, Growth Hormone Deficiency and Hypopituitarism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Speiser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Speiser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Speiser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Speiser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Speiser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

