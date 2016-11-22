Dr. Phyllis Weingarten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weingarten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phyllis Weingarten, MD
Dr. Phyllis Weingarten, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Rockland I-care257 Lafayette Ave Ste 260, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (845) 234-4020
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Excellent doctor!!!
- English, Hebrew
- 1336229350
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Weingarten has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weingarten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weingarten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weingarten speaks Hebrew.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Weingarten. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weingarten.
