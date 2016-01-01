Dr. Phyllis Zee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phyllis Zee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Phyllis Zee, MD
Dr. Phyllis Zee, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School At Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Zee works at
Dr. Zee's Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Memorial Hospital Neurology676 N Saint Clair St Ste 7-701, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
-
2
Nmff Department of Neusurgey675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
-
3
Galter Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 1600, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Phyllis Zee, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1255418927
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Chicago Medical School At Rosalind Franklin University
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
