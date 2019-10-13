See All Otolaryngologists in Riverside, CA
Dr. Piali Dattaray, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.6 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Piali Dattaray, MD

Dr. Piali Dattaray, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Dattaray works at Riverside Medical Clinic in Riverside, CA with other offices in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dattaray's Office Locations

    6405 Day St, Riverside, CA 92507 (951) 683-6370
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Kaiser Permanente Medical Center
3288 Moanalua Rd, Honolulu, HI 96819 (808) 432-8000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Otitis Media
Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup
Otitis Media
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 13, 2019
    I have discovered that later in life I have allergies, which would be easy for Dr. Dattaray to dismiss, as my primary doctor largely did. Instead she has gone out of her way to do thorough examinations and offered me a lot of great advice, which has made a real difference. She is always warm and pleasant and greets me in a friendly fashion even though I have only seen her a few times. When she examined me the first time she pointed out I had some blockage in my ear which she cleared, but also set me up with a hearing check with her partner Dr. Eskwitt, largely due to working around heavy equipment for my whole adult life. She is really awesome and I cannot recommend her highly enough. It does take a while to get an appointment, but well worth it.
    Ben Lomax — Oct 13, 2019
    About Dr. Piali Dattaray, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    English
    1649469800
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

