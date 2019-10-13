Dr. Piali Dattaray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dattaray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Piali Dattaray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Piali Dattaray, MD
Dr. Piali Dattaray, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Dattaray works at
Dr. Dattaray's Office Locations
1
Internal Medicine6405 Day St, Riverside, CA 92507 Directions (951) 683-6370Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
2
Kaiser Permanente Medical Center3288 Moanalua Rd, Honolulu, HI 96819 Directions (808) 432-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have discovered that later in life I have allergies, which would be easy for Dr. Dattaray to dismiss, as my primary doctor largely did. Instead she has gone out of her way to do thorough examinations and offered me a lot of great advice, which has made a real difference. She is always warm and pleasant and greets me in a friendly fashion even though I have only seen her a few times. When she examined me the first time she pointed out I had some blockage in my ear which she cleared, but also set me up with a hearing check with her partner Dr. Eskwitt, largely due to working around heavy equipment for my whole adult life. She is really awesome and I cannot recommend her highly enough. It does take a while to get an appointment, but well worth it.
About Dr. Piali Dattaray, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1649469800
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
