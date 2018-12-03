Dr. Gantt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pickens Gantt, MD
Overview
Dr. Pickens Gantt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They completed their fellowship with Medical College of Georgia
CAMC Fertility Center830 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 205, Charleston, WV 25302 Directions (304) 388-6432
Appalachian Fertility1927 Highway 11 W Ste A, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 323-8388
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- CAMC Memorial Hospital
- CAMC Women and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Pinnacol Assurance
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely wonderful doctor with great bedside manners. Very knowledgeable and kind as doctors should be. There needs to be more doctors like him. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Pickens Gantt, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1063519445
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Richland Meml Hosp
- Columbus Med Ctr
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Dr. Gantt accepts Aetna, Cigna and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gantt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gantt works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Gantt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gantt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gantt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gantt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.