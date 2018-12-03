See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Charleston, WV
Dr. Pickens Gantt, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.3 (30)
Dr. Pickens Gantt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They completed their fellowship with Medical College of Georgia

Dr. Gantt works at CAMC Fertility Center in Charleston, WV with other offices in Bristol, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CAMC Fertility Center
    830 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 205, Charleston, WV 25302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 388-6432
  2. 2
    Appalachian Fertility
    1927 Highway 11 W Ste A, Bristol, TN 37620 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 323-8388

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CAMC General Hospital
  • CAMC Memorial Hospital
  • CAMC Women and Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Endometriosis
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Endometriosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Intra Uterine Insemination Chevron Icon
Intravenous Pyelogram (IVP) Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Pinnacol Assurance
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Pickens Gantt, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063519445
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Richland Meml Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Columbus Med Ctr
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gantt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gantt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Gantt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gantt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gantt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gantt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

