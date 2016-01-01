See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Pierce Ferriter, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.1 (15)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Pierce Ferriter, MD

Dr. Pierce Ferriter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.

Dr. Ferriter works at Heart Rhythm Associates Pllc in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ferriter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Heart Rhythm Associates Pllc
    1421 3rd Ave Apt 5, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 772-9711

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Low Back Pain
Back Pain

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Steroid Injection
Femur Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot Fracture
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Spondylolisthesis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Pierce Ferriter, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1164408555
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pierce Ferriter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferriter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ferriter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ferriter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ferriter works at Heart Rhythm Associates Pllc in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ferriter’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferriter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferriter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferriter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferriter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

