Dr. Pierce Nunley, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Pierce Nunley, MD

Dr. Pierce Nunley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center, Minden Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.

Dr. Nunley works at Spine Institute Of Louisiana in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nunley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pro Read LLC
    1500 Line Ave Ste 200, Shreveport, LA 71101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 629-5555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christus Highland Medical Center
  • Minden Medical Center
  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atlantoaxial Fusion Chevron Icon
Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis With Unilateral Unsegmented Bar Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Body Fusion Overgrowth Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 30, 2019
    Dr.Nunley has been the most honest,trustworthy&knowledgeable Dr. I have ever encountered. Dr.Nunley has given me exceptional care explained my spine problems to me&my family and made me no false promises.Nunley knew I didn't understand everything that was going on w/my spine,therefore he would print out all my scan pics so I could follow along&too look at them once I got home.Nunley was so upfront&honest w/me about my spine probs&outcome that it scared me! Nunley quickly noticed how afraid I was so he adjusted his explanation of care,his tone&patience to make me comfortable. Dr.Nunley's (2)male nurse practitioners are wonderful detailed&professional. Anytime NP's saw me each remembered my fear&explained things regarding my care&outcome to ensure that I understood. Nunley knew of my debilitating fear of the OR he&his staff took every precaution to assist me. Each member of the staff@Spine Inst was impressive! I found them to be pleasant,punctual&extremely helpful! M.Jeter-Shreveport La.
    M.Jeter — Dec 30, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Pierce Nunley, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417940750
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dallas Spine Grp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • La State University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pierce Nunley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nunley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nunley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nunley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nunley works at Spine Institute Of Louisiana in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Nunley’s profile.

    Dr. Nunley has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nunley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Nunley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nunley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nunley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nunley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

