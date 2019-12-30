Overview of Dr. Pierce Nunley, MD

Dr. Pierce Nunley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center, Minden Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Nunley works at Spine Institute Of Louisiana in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.