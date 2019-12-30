Dr. Pierce Nunley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nunley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pierce Nunley, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Pierce Nunley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center, Minden Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Pro Read LLC1500 Line Ave Ste 200, Shreveport, LA 71101 Directions (318) 629-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Minden Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr.Nunley has been the most honest,trustworthy&knowledgeable Dr. I have ever encountered. Dr.Nunley has given me exceptional care explained my spine problems to me&my family and made me no false promises.Nunley knew I didn't understand everything that was going on w/my spine,therefore he would print out all my scan pics so I could follow along&too look at them once I got home.Nunley was so upfront&honest w/me about my spine probs&outcome that it scared me! Nunley quickly noticed how afraid I was so he adjusted his explanation of care,his tone&patience to make me comfortable. Dr.Nunley's (2)male nurse practitioners are wonderful detailed&professional. Anytime NP's saw me each remembered my fear&explained things regarding my care&outcome to ensure that I understood. Nunley knew of my debilitating fear of the OR he&his staff took every precaution to assist me. Each member of the staff@Spine Inst was impressive! I found them to be pleasant,punctual&extremely helpful! M.Jeter-Shreveport La.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1417940750
Education & Certifications
- Dallas Spine Grp
- La State University
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
