Dr. Pierce Park, MD
Overview of Dr. Pierce Park, MD
Dr. Pierce Park, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Opelousas, LA. They graduated from University of Chicago - Pritzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center and Opelousas General Health System.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park's Office Locations
WellSmart Health-Nephrology Clinic627 E Prudhomme St, Opelousas, LA 70570 Directions (337) 594-3906Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Regional Medical Center
- Opelousas General Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Molina Healthcare
About Dr. Pierce Park, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1477607638
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University
- Loyola Univesity, Department of Medicine
- University of Chicago - Pritzker School of Medicine
