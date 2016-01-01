See All Nephrologists in Opelousas, LA
Dr. Pierce Park, MD

Nephrology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Pierce Park, MD

Dr. Pierce Park, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Opelousas, LA. They graduated from University of Chicago - Pritzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center and Opelousas General Health System.

Dr. Park works at WellSmart Health-Nephrology Clinic in Opelousas, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Park's Office Locations

  1. 1
    WellSmart Health-Nephrology Clinic
    627 E Prudhomme St, Opelousas, LA 70570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 594-3906
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Regional Medical Center
  • Opelousas General Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Proteinuria
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Vitamin D Deficiency
Proteinuria
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Vitamin D Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Molina Healthcare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    About Dr. Pierce Park, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477607638
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Loyola Univesity, Department of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Chicago - Pritzker School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pierce Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Park works at WellSmart Health-Nephrology Clinic in Opelousas, LA. View the full address on Dr. Park’s profile.

    Dr. Park has seen patients for Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Park has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

