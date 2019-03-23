Dr. Pierce Vatterott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vatterott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pierce Vatterott, MD
Overview
Dr. Pierce Vatterott, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with United Hospital.
Dr. Vatterott works at
Locations
-
1
St Paul Heart Clinic225 Smith Ave N Ste 400, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (651) 290-0133
Hospital Affiliations
- United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vatterott?
Dr. Vatterott has put in a pace maker defibrillator in me. He has done an ablation for me. I completely trust him and his staff. He has made a new life for me with his knowledge and care.When I have a visit he is genuine and listens to you and your concerns. When you have follow ups he wants to know how you have responded to the concerns addressed .
About Dr. Pierce Vatterott, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1437118114
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vatterott accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vatterott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vatterott works at
Dr. Vatterott has seen patients for Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vatterott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Vatterott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vatterott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vatterott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vatterott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.