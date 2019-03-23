Overview

Dr. Pierce Vatterott, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with United Hospital.



Dr. Vatterott works at Saint Paul Heart Clinic PA in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.