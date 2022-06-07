Dr. Pierluigi Porcu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porcu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Pierluigi Porcu, MD
Dr. Pierluigi Porcu, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Univ di Torino - Italy and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Porcu's Office Locations
Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases925 Chestnut St Ste 420A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Porcu one of the kindest, caring, knowledgeable and compassionate doctors I have ever met. There are not enough words, he is truly a man sent by God, he is truly fulfilling his purpose and his mission to make lives better. Thank you, sir, I will always be grateful to you and for you.
About Dr. Pierluigi Porcu, MD
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Health
- Indiana University Health
- Indiana University Health
- Univ di Torino - Italy
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Porcu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porcu accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porcu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porcu works at
Dr. Porcu speaks Italian.
110 patients have reviewed Dr. Porcu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porcu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porcu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porcu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.