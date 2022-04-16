See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Springfield, IL
Dr. Piero Capecci, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (18)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Piero Capecci, MD

Dr. Piero Capecci, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Carlinville Area Hospital, Hillsboro Area Hospital, HSHS St. John's Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital, Springfield Memorial Hospital and Taylorville Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Capecci works at Springfield Clinic in Springfield, IL with other offices in Jacksonville, IL and Taylorville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Capecci's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Springfield Clinic Physical Therapy
    800 N 1st St, Springfield, IL 62702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 528-7541
  2. 2
    Springfield Clinic Jacksonville Rural Health
    15 FOUNDERS LN, Jacksonville, IL 62650 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 528-7541
  3. 3
    Springfield Clinic Taylorville Rural Health
    600 N Main St, Taylorville, IL 62568 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 287-8855

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carlinville Area Hospital
  • Hillsboro Area Hospital
  • HSHS St. John's Hospital
  • Passavant Area Hospital
  • Springfield Memorial Hospital
  • Taylorville Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bursitis
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hip Replacement
Bursitis
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hip Replacement

Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Pekin Insurance
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 16, 2022
    Dr. Capecci did my hip replacement two years ago. My treatment was perfect and I had a smooth recovery. I now have more range of motion and flexibility in my hip and leg than I have had in years and my pain is gone. I would recommend Dr. Capecci to anyone. He has a reserved nature and tells it like it is but is very knowledgeable and fixed the issue causing me years of pain.
    Lisa G. — Apr 16, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Piero Capecci, MD
    About Dr. Piero Capecci, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154321222
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Charlotte Orthopaedic Specialists
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wm Beaumont Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Wm Beaumont Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Muskingum College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Piero Capecci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capecci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Capecci has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Capecci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Capecci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capecci.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capecci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capecci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

