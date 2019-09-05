Dr. Pierre Andre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pierre Andre, MD
Overview of Dr. Pierre Andre, MD
Dr. Pierre Andre, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Andre's Office Locations
Pierre Andre MD16244 S Military Trl Ste 320, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 499-9506
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very good Phychiatrist!
About Dr. Pierre Andre, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Creole and French
- 1194834051
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Andre has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andre accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andre speaks Creole and French.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Andre. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andre.
