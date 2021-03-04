See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Annandale, VA
Dr. Pierre Asmar, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Pierre Asmar, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
3.3 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pierre Asmar, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Annandale, VA. They graduated from St Joseph University and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Asmar works at Gastro Health in Annandale, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fertility and Reproductive Health Center
    4316 Evergreen Ln Ste L, Annandale, VA 22003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-7784

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Female Infertility
Syphilis Screening
Pregnancy Test
Female Infertility
Syphilis Screening
Pregnancy Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Donor Egg Collection Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovulation Induction Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Preimplantion Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Reversal Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Asmar?

    Mar 04, 2021
    After dealing with 1 miscarriage, 2 failed IUIs, an abdominal myomectomy and laparoscopic surgery to block off a hydrosalpinx and remove a polyp, Dr. Asmar and his team were our saving grace. We started the IVF journey in October 2020 and after 1 try we are now 10 weeks pregnant. The staff is very thorough and precise in their methodology. Their embryologist are top notch. The office staff is super friendly abd welcoming! Dr. Asmar is very compassionate and empathetic which are great qualities for a doctor to have. He's an expert in his field and I could always email him at anytime with concerns and he'd respond shortly after and get me in the office quickly if needed. I highly recommend this fertility center for those struggling with conception. Don't get discouraged please note all of the obstacles we had.
    — Mar 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Pierre Asmar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Pierre Asmar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Asmar to family and friends

    Dr. Asmar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Asmar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Pierre Asmar, MD.

    About Dr. Pierre Asmar, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538294830
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barnes Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Barnes Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Brooklyn - Cumberland Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • St Joseph University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pierre Asmar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asmar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Asmar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Asmar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Asmar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asmar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asmar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asmar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Pierre Asmar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.