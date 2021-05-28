See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Pierre Castera, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.7 (66)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pierre Castera, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, Research Medical Center, North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Castera works at Colorectal Surgery Associates - Leawood in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Gladstone, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Anoscopy and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorectal Surgery Associates - Leawood
    4370 W 109th St Ste 350, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 386-3897
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Colorectal Surgery Associates - Gladstone
    6060 N Oak Trfy, Gladstone, MO 64118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 386-3885

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  • Lee's Summit Medical Center
  • Menorah Medical Center
  • Research Medical Center
  • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoids
Anoscopy
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Anoscopy
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • CompCare
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Healthcare USA
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Missouri Care
    • MultiPlan
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Savility
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 28, 2021
    Dr. Castera and Paige SAVED me from constant suffering. He knew my issues needed quick attention and made every effort to help me. I am grateful to have my life back due to his help!!!
    Kara T — May 28, 2021
    About Dr. Pierre Castera, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1689678096
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • The State University Of New York At Stony Brook
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pierre Castera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Castera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Castera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Castera has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Anoscopy and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Castera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

