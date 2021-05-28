Dr. Pierre Castera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pierre Castera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pierre Castera, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, Research Medical Center, North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Castera works at
Locations
-
1
Colorectal Surgery Associates - Leawood4370 W 109th St Ste 350, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (816) 386-3897Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Colorectal Surgery Associates - Gladstone6060 N Oak Trfy, Gladstone, MO 64118 Directions (816) 386-3885
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Missouri Care
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Castera?
Dr. Castera and Paige SAVED me from constant suffering. He knew my issues needed quick attention and made every effort to help me. I am grateful to have my life back due to his help!!!
About Dr. Pierre Castera, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1689678096
Education & Certifications
- The State University Of New York At Stony Brook
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castera works at
Dr. Castera has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Anoscopy and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Castera speaks Spanish.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Castera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.