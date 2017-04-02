See All Pediatricians in Abington, PA
Dr. Pierre Chanoine, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Pierre Chanoine, MD

Dr. Pierre Chanoine, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Chanoine works at Abington Pediatric Associates in Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chanoine's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Abington Pediatric Associates
    1047 Old York Rd Ste 2, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Health Net
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 02, 2017
    Dr. Chanoine is the best pediatrician in all of Montgomery County. My son looks forward to his well visits every year. This is no easy task. Abington is lucky to have such a high quality specialist looking after our children's health. I would highly recommend Dr. C to my family and friends.
    Jacqueline D in Glenside, PA — Apr 02, 2017
    About Dr. Pierre Chanoine, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, French
    • Male
    • 1487733838
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
    • St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
    • Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
    • Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pierre Chanoine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chanoine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chanoine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chanoine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chanoine works at Abington Pediatric Associates in Abington, PA. View the full address on Dr. Chanoine’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chanoine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chanoine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chanoine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chanoine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

