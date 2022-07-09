See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Boston, MA
Dr. Pierre D'Hemecourt, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Pierre D'Hemecourt, MD

Sports Medicine
3.9 (22)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pierre D'Hemecourt, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.

Dr. D'Hemecourt works at Childrens Hospital Adolescent Medicine in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Childrens Hospital Adolescent Medicine
    300 Longwood Ave # 3066, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-5226
  2. 2
    Dance Medicine Section
    319 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-3501

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boston Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Antalgic Gait
Back Pain
Concussion
Antalgic Gait
Back Pain
Concussion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Antalgic Gait Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Concussion Treatment Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myopathic Gait Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Overuse Injuries Chevron Icon
Scissoring Gait Chevron Icon
Spastic Gait Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sports Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Concussion Chevron Icon
Steppage Gait Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. D'Hemecourt?

    Jul 09, 2022
    Dr. D'emecourt: I appreciate you, sir. Finally, a medical professional goes above and beyond and demonstrates kindness, compassion, and caring. I've experienced sitting pain for nearly 30 years, and this doctor is the only one who recognized through his thorough evaluation that I had an adductor and proximal hamstring tendinopathy. He issued numerous tests on me, including bloodwork, Low back and pelvis MRIs, X-ray, and neurological examinations. Ultimately, he decided to treat me with a series of regenerative extracorporeal shock wave therapy treatments. If you have tried every medical option and are still in chronic pain, or if no one can give you a diagnosis, I suggest you book an appointment with Dr. D'emecourt. He is compassionate, courteous, and, most importantly, nonjudgmental. He collaborates with a network of physicians and consistently receives their highest praise. His coworkers appreciate him, and his staff showed me the same regard and respect he did.
    Art Jennings — Jul 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Pierre D'Hemecourt, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Pierre D'Hemecourt, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. D'Hemecourt to family and friends

    Dr. D'Hemecourt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. D'Hemecourt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Pierre D'Hemecourt, MD.

    About Dr. Pierre D'Hemecourt, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124054770
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston Children's Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Norfolk Genl Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Georgetown University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pierre D'Hemecourt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Hemecourt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. D'Hemecourt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. D'Hemecourt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. D'Hemecourt works at Childrens Hospital Adolescent Medicine in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. D'Hemecourt’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Hemecourt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Hemecourt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Hemecourt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Hemecourt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Pierre D'Hemecourt, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.