Dr. Pierre D'Hemecourt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pierre D'Hemecourt, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.
Dr. D'Hemecourt works at
Locations
Childrens Hospital Adolescent Medicine300 Longwood Ave # 3066, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-5226
Dance Medicine Section319 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-3501
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. D'emecourt: I appreciate you, sir. Finally, a medical professional goes above and beyond and demonstrates kindness, compassion, and caring. I've experienced sitting pain for nearly 30 years, and this doctor is the only one who recognized through his thorough evaluation that I had an adductor and proximal hamstring tendinopathy. He issued numerous tests on me, including bloodwork, Low back and pelvis MRIs, X-ray, and neurological examinations. Ultimately, he decided to treat me with a series of regenerative extracorporeal shock wave therapy treatments. If you have tried every medical option and are still in chronic pain, or if no one can give you a diagnosis, I suggest you book an appointment with Dr. D'emecourt. He is compassionate, courteous, and, most importantly, nonjudgmental. He collaborates with a network of physicians and consistently receives their highest praise. His coworkers appreciate him, and his staff showed me the same regard and respect he did.
About Dr. Pierre D'Hemecourt, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1124054770
Education & Certifications
- Norfolk Genl Hosp
- Georgetown University
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Dr. D'Hemecourt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. D'Hemecourt accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. D'Hemecourt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Hemecourt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Hemecourt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Hemecourt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.