Overview of Dr. Pierre Giammanco, MD

Dr. Pierre Giammanco, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Giammanco works at Healthpointe Medical Group in Anaheim, CA with other offices in Colton, CA, Garden Grove, CA, Temecula, CA, Irwindale, CA, Corona, CA, Ontario, CA, La Mirada, CA, Long Beach, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.