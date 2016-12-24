Dr. Gilles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pierre Gilles, MD
Overview of Dr. Pierre Gilles, MD
Dr. Pierre Gilles, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Globe, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine.
Dr. Gilles works at
Dr. Gilles' Office Locations
Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center5880 S Hospital Dr, Globe, AZ 85501 Directions (928) 425-3261
Abrazo Surgical Specialist - Maryvale4524 N Maryvale Pkwy Ste 220, Phoenix, AZ 85031 Directions (623) 535-4582
Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center5994 S Hospital Dr, Globe, AZ 85501 Directions (928) 425-7108
Kearny Clinic100 S Tilbury Dr, Kearny, AZ 85137 Directions (401) 729-2221
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice and warm. Excellent Surgeon.
About Dr. Pierre Gilles, MD
- General Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, French
- 1780651737
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- Huron Road Hosp
- Baylor
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilles works at
Dr. Gilles speaks French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.