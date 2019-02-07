Overview of Dr. Pierre Girgis, MD

Dr. Pierre Girgis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital, Highland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Girgis works at Rochester Neurosurgery Partners in Rochester, NY with other offices in Canandaigua, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracic Spine Fracture and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.