Overview

Dr. Pierre Hindy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with SUNY Downstate



Dr. Hindy works at Gastroenterology Associates of Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Indigestion and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.