Overview

Dr. Pierre Istfan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Smyth County Community Hospital and Wythe County Community Hospital.



Dr. Istfan works at Balladhealth CVA Heart Institute in Bristol, TN with other offices in Abingdon, VA and Wytheville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.