Dr. Pierre Jaffe, MD
Overview
Dr. Pierre Jaffe, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College.
Locations
Pierre G Jaffe MD1 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 240, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 256-6648
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jaffe was my dermatologist when I was in high school. Now, I drive 3 hours to see him and so does my husband. My husband works outside and had skin cancers that needed to be removed.
About Dr. Pierre Jaffe, MD
- Dermatology
- 55 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory Affil Hosps
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaffe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaffe has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Keloid Scar, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaffe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffe.
