Dr. Pierre Labrecque, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labrecque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pierre Labrecque, MD
Overview
Dr. Pierre Labrecque, MD is a Dermatologist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Sakartvelo Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Lipomas and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 340 James Way Ste 140, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Directions (805) 574-1000
-
2
Santa Maria Ambulatory Surgery & Laser Center Inc120 N Miller St Ste C, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 739-0033
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Labrecque?
I was suffering from a severe infection of my right lower leg with terrible pain. I left Arroyo Grande Community Hospital because I had no improvement. I called Dr. Labreques's office on a Thursday and he saw me the next day in Pismo Beach. My leg looked like a piece of hamburger by then. He prescribed several medications with a detailed description of exactly how to use them. It is now two weeks later and the infection is gone and my leg is almost back to normal. I am grateful to him for the excellent treatment.
About Dr. Pierre Labrecque, MD
- Dermatology
- 52 years of experience
- English, French
- 1902867294
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad Sch Med/Mayo Fndn, Dermatology
- U Sherbrooke
- University Sakartvelo Faculty of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Labrecque has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Labrecque accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Labrecque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Labrecque has seen patients for Warts, Lipomas and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Labrecque on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Labrecque speaks French.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Labrecque. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labrecque.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Labrecque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Labrecque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.