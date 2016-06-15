Dr. Pierre Le Baud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le Baud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pierre Le Baud, MD
Overview of Dr. Pierre Le Baud, MD
Dr. Pierre Le Baud, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Le Baud works at
Dr. Le Baud's Office Locations
Cypress Orthopedics11325 Fallbrook Dr, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 890-7773
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wife had 2 shoulder operations and I had 1 knee operations. He did a great job. Jennifer his assistant was great too!
About Dr. Pierre Le Baud, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English, French
- 1073574455
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le Baud has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le Baud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le Baud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Le Baud has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Le Baud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Le Baud speaks French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Le Baud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le Baud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le Baud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le Baud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.