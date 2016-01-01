Dr. Mechali accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pierre Mechali, MD
Overview of Dr. Pierre Mechali, MD
Dr. Pierre Mechali, MD is an Urology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from PARIS VI - UNIVERSITI PIERRE ET MARIE CURIE / FACULTI DE MIDECINE PITII-SALPETRIERE and is affiliated with WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and WellSpan York Hospital.
Dr. Mechali works at
Dr. Mechali's Office Locations
Leesburg Regional Medical Center Inc600 E Dixie Ave, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (863) 258-9111
Wellspan Gettysburg Hospital147 Gettys St, Gettysburg, PA 17325 Directions (717) 339-3150
Rockledge Regional Medical Center110 Longwood Ave, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 636-2211
WellSpan Urology450 S Washington St Ste E, Gettysburg, PA 17325 Directions (717) 339-3150
Hospital Affiliations
- WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Pierre Mechali, MD
- Urology
- 49 years of experience
- English, French
- 1528357274
Education & Certifications
- PARIS VI - UNIVERSITI PIERRE ET MARIE CURIE / FACULTI DE MIDECINE PITII-SALPETRIERE
- Urology
