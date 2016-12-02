Dr. Pierre Mendoza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendoza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pierre Mendoza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pierre Mendoza, MD
Dr. Pierre Mendoza, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Mendoza's Office Locations
Coastal Urology Associates PA446 Jack Martin Blvd, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 840-4300
Coastal Urology Associates444 Neptune Blvd Unit 3, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 988-3313
Coastal Urology Associates814 River Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 370-2250
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mendoza delivered the dreaded news of prostate cancer to my husband in a most sympathetic way, which eased the expected reaction we both had. After months of researching the various treatment options, we decided to go with Dr. Mendoza. His education, skill and highly regarded reputation with robotic surgery proved to be the absolute best way to go. He is a master of the DaVinci Robot, and my husband is now cancer-free with no complications! A better surgeon you will not find!
About Dr. Pierre Mendoza, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841460821
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Urology
