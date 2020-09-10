See All Plastic Surgeons in Warwick, RI
Dr. Pierre Michaud, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Pierre Michaud, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.0 (28)
Map Pin Small Warwick, RI
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Pierre Michaud, MD

Dr. Pierre Michaud, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and Women and Infants Hospital Of Rhode Island.

Dr. Michaud works at Pierre Michaud MD in Warwick, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Yoash Enzer, MD
Dr. Yoash Enzer, MD
4.9 (182)
View Profile
Dr. Rita Sadowski, MD
Dr. Rita Sadowski, MD
4.8 (230)
View Profile

Dr. Michaud's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Anderson-squires LLC
    875 Centerville Rd Unit 2, Warwick, RI 02886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 828-4840

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kent Hospital
  • Women and Infants Hospital Of Rhode Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Reconstruction
Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Breast Reconstruction
Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Michaud?

    Sep 10, 2020
    I recently had a tummy tuck with Dr. Michaud which included muscle repair and Lipo. He is amazing at what he does. He is professional and makes you feel so comfortable He put my nerves at ease and gave me wonderful results. I would recommend 100%.
    — Sep 10, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Pierre Michaud, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Pierre Michaud, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Michaud to family and friends

    Dr. Michaud's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Michaud

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Pierre Michaud, MD.

    About Dr. Pierre Michaud, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801896378
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Saint Raphael Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Alabama
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pierre Michaud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michaud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Michaud has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Michaud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Michaud works at Pierre Michaud MD in Warwick, RI. View the full address on Dr. Michaud’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Michaud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michaud.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michaud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michaud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Pierre Michaud, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.