Overview of Dr. Pierre Michaud, MD

Dr. Pierre Michaud, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and Women and Infants Hospital Of Rhode Island.



Dr. Michaud works at Pierre Michaud MD in Warwick, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.