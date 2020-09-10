Dr. Pierre Michaud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michaud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pierre Michaud, MD
Overview of Dr. Pierre Michaud, MD
Dr. Pierre Michaud, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and Women and Infants Hospital Of Rhode Island.
Dr. Michaud's Office Locations
Anderson-squires LLC875 Centerville Rd Unit 2, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 828-4840
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- Women and Infants Hospital Of Rhode Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had a tummy tuck with Dr. Michaud which included muscle repair and Lipo. He is amazing at what he does. He is professional and makes you feel so comfortable He put my nerves at ease and gave me wonderful results. I would recommend 100%.
About Dr. Pierre Michaud, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Saint Raphael Hospital
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- University of Alabama
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michaud has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michaud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michaud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michaud speaks French.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Michaud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michaud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michaud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michaud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.