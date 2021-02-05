Dr. Pierre Minerva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minerva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pierre Minerva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pierre Minerva, MD
Dr. Pierre Minerva, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Royal Coll P&S of Ireland and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.
Dr. Minerva works at
Dr. Minerva's Office Locations
-
1
Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Association825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 470, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 525-4463
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Minerva?
I have been a patient of Dr Minerva's for several years. I find he and his staff patient, knowledgeable, helpful, good communicator, available and a general excellent Dr. and practice.
About Dr. Pierre Minerva, MD
- Rheumatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1699708099
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Royal Coll P&S of Ireland
- Weill Cornell Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minerva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minerva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minerva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minerva works at
Dr. Minerva has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minerva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Minerva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minerva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minerva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minerva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.