Dr. Pierre Nader, MD

Gastroenterology
Dr. Pierre Nader, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from Faculte Francaise De Medecine Et De Pharmacie|St. Joseph University and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Nader works at Franciscan Digestive Care Associates at St. Francis in Federal Way, WA with other offices in Burien, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Reflux Esophagitis, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Franciscan Digestive Care Associates at St. Francis
    34503 9th Ave S Ste 103, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Franciscan Surgical Associates - Burien
    16233 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 260, Burien, WA 98166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Reflux Esophagitis
Diarrhea
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Reflux Esophagitis
Diarrhea
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Biliary Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Distal Gastrointestinal Tract Cancers Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Apr 02, 2021
    He was what the Doctor ordered for me. I had suffered stomach pain for 10+ years two misdiagnosis during 5-year Endoscopies which included "IBS" & pre-"cancerous" polyps. Then I had an Endoscopy/Colonoscopy procedures by Dr. Nader on 11 Nov 2020. He correctly diagnosed my stomach pain to be due to H. Pylori, provided me with treatment and am now cured. No more pain! He also diagnosed my polyps non-cancerous. The results of my experience with Dr. Nader are priceless. Thank you Dr. Nader!
    Apr 02, 2021
    About Dr. Pierre Nader, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English, Arabic and French
    • Male
    • 1962494898
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    • Faculte Francaise De Medecine Et De Pharmacie|St. Joseph University
    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Francis Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pierre Nader, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nader has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nader has seen patients for Reflux Esophagitis, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nader on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Nader. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nader.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

