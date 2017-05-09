Dr. Pierre Williot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pierre Williot, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pierre Williot, MD
Dr. Pierre Williot, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They completed their fellowship with U Of Toronto/Sick Children's Hospital
Dr. Williot works at
Dr. Williot's Office Locations
Administrative Office100 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 859-7978Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Amherst Satellite Office3580 Sheridan Dr Ste 120, Amherst, NY 14226 Directions (716) 859-7978Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Oieshi Children's Outpatient Center (Conventus Bldg)1001 Main St Ste 3280, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 859-7978
Children's Health Home of Western New York (chhwny)219 Bryant St, Buffalo, NY 14222 Directions (716) 878-7393
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We met him under stressful circumstances. My 10 year old had a mass in his testicle. Very knowledgeable, very honest. Answered all of my questions. Admitted if he didnt know the answer. And he has a sense of humor.
About Dr. Pierre Williot, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- English, French
- 1366417032
Education & Certifications
- U Of Toronto/Sick Children's Hospital
- University of Montreal
- U Montreal/Hosp Notre Dame
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
