Dr. Pierre Williot, MD

Pediatric Urology
3.6 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Pierre Williot, MD

Dr. Pierre Williot, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They completed their fellowship with U Of Toronto/Sick Children's Hospital

Dr. Williot works at Pediatric Urology Western NY PC in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Amherst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Circumcision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Williot's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Administrative Office
    100 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 859-7978
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Amherst Satellite Office
    3580 Sheridan Dr Ste 120, Amherst, NY 14226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 859-7978
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Oieshi Children's Outpatient Center (Conventus Bldg)
    1001 Main St Ste 3280, Buffalo, NY 14203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 859-7978
  4. 4
    Children's Health Home of Western New York (chhwny)
    219 Bryant St, Buffalo, NY 14222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 878-7393

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Circumcision
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Circumcision

Treatment frequency



Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Pierre Williot, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1366417032
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Of Toronto/Sick Children's Hospital
    Residency
    • University of Montreal
    Internship
    • U Montreal/Hosp Notre Dame
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pierre Williot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Williot has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Williot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Williot has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Circumcision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Williot. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williot.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

