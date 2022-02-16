Dr. Pietro Andres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pietro Andres, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pietro Andres, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stratford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Andres works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates PC2890 Main St, Stratford, CT 06614 Directions (203) 375-1200
Gastroenterology Associates PC2600 Post Rd, Southport, CT 06890 Directions (203) 375-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He listened to my issues and answered all questions. I never felt rushed. He kept COVID issues under control.
About Dr. Pietro Andres, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1588607386
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School
- Bowdoin
- Gastroenterology
