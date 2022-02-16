Overview

Dr. Pietro Andres, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stratford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Andres works at Gastroenterology Associates PC in Stratford, CT with other offices in Southport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.