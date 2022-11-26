Dr. Pietro Memmo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Memmo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pietro Memmo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pietro Memmo, MD
Dr. Pietro Memmo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and Hartford Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Memmo's Office Locations
- 1 31 Seymour St Ste 100, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 549-3210
Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, PC345 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 549-3210
Mandell & Blau Md's PC201 N Mountain Rd, Plainville, CT 06062 Directions (860) 223-8553
Orthopedic Associates of Hartfordpc499 Farmington Ave Ste 300, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 549-3210
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had several herniated discs and seen several mds, chiropractors etc..I was reluctant to have surgery, Dr. Memmo reassured me that he could provide me relief without surgery and he did!! Highly recommend
About Dr. Pietro Memmo, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1225035322
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Memmo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Memmo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Memmo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Memmo has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Memmo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Memmo speaks Italian.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Memmo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Memmo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Memmo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Memmo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.