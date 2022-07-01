Dr. Pietro Rocca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rocca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pietro Rocca, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pietro Rocca, MD
Dr. Pietro Rocca, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Rocca works at
Dr. Rocca's Office Locations
-
1
Pietro V Rocca MD PA537 Stanton Christiana Rd Ste 101, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 683-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rocca?
I loved Dr. Rocca. He was the only doctor to diagnose my polymyalgia & treat it successfully. I’ve been his patient for 20 years; his treatments allowed me a fairly normal life all this time. Plus I looked forward to his jokes & our political discussions.
About Dr. Pietro Rocca, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1124023742
Education & Certifications
- The Medical Center Of Delaware (Christiana Care)
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Georgetown University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rocca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rocca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rocca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rocca works at
Dr. Rocca has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rocca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rocca speaks Italian.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Rocca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rocca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rocca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rocca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.