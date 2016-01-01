Overview of Dr. Pikai Oh, MD

Dr. Pikai Oh, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Oh works at Dept of Physical Medicine and Rehab. in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.