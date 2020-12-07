Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pikeshkumar Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pikeshkumar Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenfield, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ W Indies Trinidad and is affiliated with Baystate Franklin Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
1
Visiting Nurse Assoc & Hospice of W Ne48 Sanderson St, Greenfield, MA 01301 Directions (413) 773-2655
2
Radiology & Imaging Inc.759 Chestnut St, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 773-2655Monday8:30am - 2:15pmTuesday8:30am - 2:15pmWednesday8:30am - 2:15pmThursday8:30am - 2:15pmFriday8:30am - 2:15pmSaturday8:30am - 2:15pmSunday8:30am - 2:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a video conference call with Dr. Patel instead of an in person appointment. He was on time, kind, professional, thorough in his evaluation, very knowledgeable, experienced on his field of gastroenterology, and totally respectful. I liked his demeanor, and good presence.
About Dr. Pikeshkumar Patel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1730359605
Education & Certifications
- Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center
- Bronx Lebanon Hosp Aecom
- Bronx Lebanon Hospital
- Univ W Indies Trinidad

