Dr. Pikeshkumar Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenfield, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ W Indies Trinidad and is affiliated with Baystate Franklin Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Baystate Medical Practices in Greenfield, MA with other offices in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Hemorrhoids and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.