Dr. Pikul Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Pikul Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lafayette, IN.
Locations
IU Health Arnett , IN5177 McCarty Ln, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 448-8000
Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital5165 McCarty Ln, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 448-8000
St. Vincent Frankfort Hospital Inc1300 S Jackson St, Frankfort, IN 46041 Directions (765) 656-3140
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel was instrumental in recommending me for Whipple surgery and further diagnosis which may have saved my life. Definitely an advocate for the patient.
About Dr. Pikul Patel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1265693972
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
