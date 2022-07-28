Overview

Dr. Pikul Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lafayette, IN.



Dr. Patel works at IU Health Arnett Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Lafayette, IN with other offices in Frankfort, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.