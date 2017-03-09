Dr. Pilar Condry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Condry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pilar Condry, MD
Overview of Dr. Pilar Condry, MD
Dr. Pilar Condry, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Moreno Valley, CA. They graduated from Southwestern University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Condry works at
Dr. Condry's Office Locations
-
1
Pilar J Condry, M.D.14114 Business Center Dr Ste B, Moreno Valley, CA 92553 Directions (951) 364-0353Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Condry?
Dr Condry is absolutely amazing! She is very friendly and loving to her patients. The staff is always the same and are very nice and talkative with the kids. Reception is amazing and they get you in quickly when needed. Amazing service
About Dr. Pilar Condry, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Filipino, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1669563748
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida Affiliated Hospitals
- University of South Florida Affiliated Hospitals
- Southwestern University College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Condry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Condry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Condry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Condry works at
Dr. Condry speaks Filipino, Spanish and Tagalog.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Condry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Condry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Condry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Condry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.