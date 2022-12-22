Dr. P. Stephen Oh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. P. Stephen Oh, MD
Dr. P. Stephen Oh, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Pediatric Surgery and Pediatric Trauma-Upper East Side520 East 70th Street L-718, New York, NY 10021 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
My 15yo son needed an emergency appendectomy and we feel so lucky that Dr Oh was on call. Before surgery, he explained everything simply but thoroughly which put us at ease. The surgery went perfectly and Dr Oh made follow up effortless. Our son made a quick and full recovery. The teenager said, “He’s the GOAT!” Thank you, Dr Oh!
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- English
- 1154620375
- General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
