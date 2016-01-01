Dr. Pimprapa Vejpongsa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vejpongsa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pimprapa Vejpongsa, MD
Dr. Pimprapa Vejpongsa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Houston Methodist Department of Cardiology4201 Garth Rd Ste 107, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 837-7587
- Aetna
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Female
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
