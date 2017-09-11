Dr. Pina Patel-Pulipati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel-Pulipati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pina Patel-Pulipati, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Patchogue, NY. They completed their fellowship with Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
Brookhaven Neurology475 E Main St Ste 207, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 654-2386
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Community Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Very knowledgeable and experienced.
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1760653117
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Dr. Patel-Pulipati accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel-Pulipati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel-Pulipati has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel-Pulipati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel-Pulipati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel-Pulipati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel-Pulipati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel-Pulipati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.