Dr. Jethwa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pinakin Jethwa, MD
Overview of Dr. Pinakin Jethwa, MD
Dr. Pinakin Jethwa, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Spring Lake, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Dr. Jethwa works at
Dr. Jethwa's Office Locations
Donald M. Micallef MD PC512 Warren Ave, Spring Lake, NJ 07762 Directions (973) 541-8065
Altair Health - Eatontown4 Industrial Way W Lowr Level, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 455-8225
Altair Health - Freehold901 W Main St Ste 240, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions
Altair Health - Morristown310 Madison Ave Ste 300, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 285-7800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Staff so nice and helpfull Doctor explained everything so clear gave answers for all questions I am happy that I met him
About Dr. Pinakin Jethwa, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1427253665
Education & Certifications
- Capital Health System-Fuld Campus
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jethwa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jethwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jethwa has seen patients for Chiari Malformation Type 1, Chiari's Deformity and Subdural Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jethwa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jethwa speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Jethwa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jethwa.
