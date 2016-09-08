Dr. Pinchas Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pinchas Rosenberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Pinchas Rosenberg, MD
Dr. Pinchas Rosenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Dr. Rosenberg's Office Locations
-
1
Pittsburgh1835 Forbes Ave Ste 3, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Directions (412) 288-0885
-
2
Butler102 Technology Dr Ste 200, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (724) 482-0090
-
3
McMurray3001 Waterdam Plaza Dr Ste 120, McMurray, PA 15317 Directions (724) 942-0737
-
4
Greensburg560 Rugh St Ste 100, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 834-3000
- 5 802 Warrendale Village Dr, Warrendale, PA 15086 Directions (724) 776-1233
-
6
Brush Creek Commons II125 Emeryville Dr Ste 200, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (724) 776-1233
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Mercy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
A very kind, caring and wonderful Doctor. He, along with Dr. Hoffman are 2 of the BEST EYE DOCTORS IN Pittsburgh. I have taken many of my patients to this practice and was extremely satisfied with the care they were given. There may be some wait time, but that's because so many people realize the excellence of Everett and Hurite and Associates and want to be seen.
About Dr. Pinchas Rosenberg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1972528222
