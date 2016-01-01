See All Podiatrists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Ping Chan, DPM

Podiatry
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Overview of Dr. Ping Chan, DPM

Dr. Ping Chan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Chan works at Ping Chan PPM in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chan's Office Locations

    Ping Chan PPM
    9037 S Commercial Ave, Chicago, IL 60617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 731-2525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Bernard Hospital
  • South Shore Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heel Spur
Hammer Toe Repair
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe Repair
Nail Avulsion and Excision

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    About Dr. Ping Chan, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English, Chinese
    • 1649247586
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ping Chan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chan has seen patients for Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Chan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

