Dr. Ping Cui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ping Cui, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ping Cui, MD
Dr. Ping Cui, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Haverhill, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Tianjin Medical College.
Dr. Cui works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cui's Office Locations
-
1
Condon Chiropractic Center288 Groveland St Ste C2, Haverhill, MA 01830 Directions (978) 521-8810
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cui?
Dr. Cui is friendly, professional and very caring. The office and reception area are clean amd comfortable. I have been a patient for several years and look forward to my appointments. Reception staff is thorough and helpful.
About Dr. Ping Cui, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1558363564
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- St Elizabeths Medical Center
- Tianjin Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cui has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cui accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cui works at
Dr. Cui speaks Chinese.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Cui. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.