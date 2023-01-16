Overview of Dr. Ping Gu, MD

Dr. Ping Gu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Montvale, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NANJING COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Gu works at Memorial Sloan Kettering in Montvale, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.