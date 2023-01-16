Dr. Ping Gu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ping Gu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ping Gu, MD
Dr. Ping Gu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Montvale, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NANJING COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Gu works at
Dr. Gu's Office Locations
Memorial Sloan Kettering Bergen225 Summit Ave, Montvale, NJ 07645 Directions (212) 639-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gu is very thoughtful and knowledgeable medical oncologist who takes the time with his patient: review medical record and explain the abnormal finding, arranges further necessary test and discuss treatment. He is caring and compassionate.
About Dr. Ping Gu, MD
- Hematology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1336383637
Education & Certifications
- NANJING COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE
Dr. Gu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gu works at
Dr. Gu has seen patients for Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gu.
