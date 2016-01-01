Dr. Pan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ping Pan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ping Pan, MD
Dr. Ping Pan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Lovelace Westside Hospital.
Dr. Pan works at
Dr. Pan's Office Locations
-
1
Rainbow Babies & Childrens Hospital11100 Euclid Ave Fl 2, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-8200
-
2
Optum Primary Care10511 Golf Course Rd NW Ste 103, Albuquerque, NM 87114 Directions (505) 262-7281Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Optum Primary Care2901 Transport St SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 262-7600Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pan?
About Dr. Ping Pan, MD
- General Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1508155540
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pan works at
Dr. Pan has seen patients for Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.