Dr. Pinkal Desai, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY.
Leukemia520 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Richard T. Silver, M.D. Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (MPN) Center520 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Dr. Desai is very nice, knowledgeable and a good listener. I look forward to continue working with her on various health issues.
- Hematology
- English
- 1952539546
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Myeloproliferative Disorders, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) and Acute Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
