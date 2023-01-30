See All Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. Pinkal Desai, MD

Hematology
4.9 (42)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Pinkal Desai, MD

Dr. Pinkal Desai, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Desai works at Leukemia in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloproliferative Disorders, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) and Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Desai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Leukemia
    520 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Richard T. Silver, M.D. Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (MPN) Center
    520 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myeloproliferative Disorders
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Acute Leukemia
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test
Hemophilia
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Lymphoma Evaluation
Myeloma
Osteosarcoma
Aplastic Anemia
Astrocytoma
Blood Product Transfusion
Brain Cancer
Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Chemotherapy
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Head and Neck Cancer
Hodgkin's Disease
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Leukemia
Malignant Histiocytosis
Medication Management
Medulloblastoma
Myelogenous Leukemia
Myeloproliferative Neoplasms
Nodular Lymphoma
Plasmapheresis
Prostate Cancer
Schwannoma
Stem Cell Transplant
T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
Therapeutic Drug Monitoring
Tonsil Cancer
Vitamin B Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 30, 2023
    Dr. Desai is very nice, knowledgeable and a good listener. I look forward to continue working with her on various health issues.
    Carl — Jan 30, 2023
    About Dr. Pinkal Desai, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952539546
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pinkal Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Desai has seen patients for Myeloproliferative Disorders, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) and Acute Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

