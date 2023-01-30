Overview of Dr. Pinkal Desai, MD

Dr. Pinkal Desai, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. Desai works at Leukemia in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloproliferative Disorders, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) and Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.