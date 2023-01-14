Dr. Pinkas Lebovits, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebovits is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pinkas Lebovits, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Pinkas Lebovits, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from SULTAN AGUNG MOSLEM UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Pinkas E. Lebovits M.d. PC200 W 58th St Apt 1E, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 757-7010
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Really kind and helpful provider. Highly recommended. Will return in the future
- Dermatology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1023015245
- SULTAN AGUNG MOSLEM UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
