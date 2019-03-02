Dr. Piotr Baginski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baginski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Piotr Baginski, MD
Overview of Dr. Piotr Baginski, MD
Dr. Piotr Baginski, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital.
Dr. Baginski works at
Dr. Baginski's Office Locations
Baginski Medical LLC4 Corporate Dr Ste 185, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 944-9775
Hospital Affiliations
- Griffin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baginski has been my family’s primary physican for the past 18 years. He is a very caring and thorough doctor. He has helped my husband and I during some very difficult health criseses. What I like most about him as a physican is that he airs on the side of caution, explaining pros and cons of different treatment options. His staff is wonderful, always trying to accommodate as best they can.
About Dr. Piotr Baginski, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1164449906
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW
Dr. Baginski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baginski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baginski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baginski works at
Dr. Baginski speaks Polish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Baginski. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baginski.
