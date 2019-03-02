Overview of Dr. Piotr Baginski, MD

Dr. Piotr Baginski, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital.



Dr. Baginski works at Baginski Medical LLC in Shelton, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.