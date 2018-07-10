Overview of Dr. Piotr Dumicz, MD

Dr. Piotr Dumicz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from SCH OF MED AT STONY BROOK UNIV MED CTR|State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.



Dr. Dumicz works at CarolinaEast Cardiac, Thoracic And Vascular Surgery in New Bern, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.